Delhi adds over 17,000 fresh Covid cases, positivity rises to nearly 18%1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
- The national capital recorded nine deaths in past 24 hours
Delhi recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate of 17.73% in the past 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by health department.
The city on Thursday recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8. It also reported six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34%.
However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the situation did not warrant a lockdown yet. He also asserted Delhi is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy.
The number of new cases recorded on Thursday was 41% more than the figure the day before. The city on Wednesday reported over 10,000 cases and abut half of this on Tuesday.
The Delhi health minister on Thursday said that no death due to the Omicron variant has been confirmed in the national capital.
While cases are surging day by day, he said, the situation in the city does not warrant a lockdown yet.
The huge spike in fresh cases over the past several days is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.
