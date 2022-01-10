Delhi reported 19,166 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate of 25% in the last 24 hours. The city recorded 14,076 recoveries during the same period, which pushed the total active cases to 65,806.

Today's number is slightly less from Sunday when the national capital reported 22,751 infection cases. However, the positivity rate has increased. The city on Monday recorded 23.53% positivity, which today risen to 25%.

Delhi recorded fewer today as the number of tests conducted on Sunday was lower than the day before.

A total of 1,912 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation.

Delhi reports 19,166 fresh COVID cases, 14,076 recoveries, and 17 deaths



Active cases: 65,806

Daily positivity rate: 25%

Death toll: 25,177 pic.twitter.com/fn5M76LrhZ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Covid cases have been rising in the country due to highly infectious variant, Omicron.

So far, over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus. A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have been hit by the Covid.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.