Delhi on Wednesday recorded slight rise in its daily Covid cases with 3,028 fresh infections in 24 hours. The city reported 4,679 recoveries in the same period that brought down the active cases to 14,870.

The national capital had reported 2,683 Covid cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 2,779 new Covid cases and 38 deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.20%.

On Sunday, the city had reported 3,674 Covid cases, while its daily Covid tally stood at 4,483 on Saturday.

