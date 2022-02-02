Delhi adds over 3,000 cases in 24 hours, positivity falls below 5%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi on Wednesday recorded slight rise in its daily Covid cases with 3,028 fresh infections in 24 hours. The city reported 4,679 recoveries in the same period that brought down the active cases to 14,870. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi on Wednesday recorded slight rise in its daily Covid cases with 3,028 fresh infections in 24 hours. The city reported 4,679 recoveries in the same period that brought down the active cases to 14,870.

The national capital had reported 2,683 Covid cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 2,779 new Covid cases and 38 deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.20%.

The national capital had reported 2,683 Covid cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 2,779 new Covid cases and 38 deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.20%.

On Sunday, the city had reported 3,674 Covid cases, while its daily Covid tally stood at 4,483 on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, the city had reported 3,674 Covid cases, while its daily Covid tally stood at 4,483 on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}