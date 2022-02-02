Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi adds over 3,000 cases in 24 hours, positivity falls below 5%

Delhi adds over 3,000 cases in 24 hours, positivity falls below 5%

Covid cases in Delhi
1 min read . 09:34 PM IST Livemint

  • The national capital had reported 2,683 Covid cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi on Wednesday recorded slight rise in its daily Covid cases with 3,028 fresh infections in 24 hours. The city reported 4,679 recoveries in the same period that brought down the active cases to 14,870. 

Delhi on Wednesday recorded slight rise in its daily Covid cases with 3,028 fresh infections in 24 hours. The city reported 4,679 recoveries in the same period that brought down the active cases to 14,870. 

The national capital had reported 2,683 Covid cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 2,779 new Covid cases and 38 deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.20%. 

The national capital had reported 2,683 Covid cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday. On Monday, Delhi had recorded 2,779 new Covid cases and 38 deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.20%. 

On Sunday, the city had reported 3,674 Covid cases, while its daily Covid tally stood at 4,483 on Saturday.

On Sunday, the city had reported 3,674 Covid cases, while its daily Covid tally stood at 4,483 on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!