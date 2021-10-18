Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Heavy rainfall continue to lash Delhi, adjoining areas due to Western Disturbance

Heavy rainfall continue to lash Delhi, adjoining areas due to Western Disturbance

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi
1 min read . 06:27 AM IST Livemint

  • The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance

Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the national capital during the next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance.

Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many of those falling under the National Capital Region.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky, light rain and thunderstorms for Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Mattanhail, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Rohtak, Kosli, Mahendergarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Alwar, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar, Viratnagar, Pilani, Loharu(Raj) during next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) further said.

