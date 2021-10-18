Heavy rainfall continue to lash Delhi, adjoining areas due to Western Disturbance1 min read . 06:27 AM IST
- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the national capital during the next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.
Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the national capital during the next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance.
Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many of those falling under the National Capital Region.
Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many of those falling under the National Capital Region.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky, light rain and thunderstorms for Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky, light rain and thunderstorms for Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Mattanhail, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Rohtak, Kosli, Mahendergarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Alwar, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar, Viratnagar, Pilani, Loharu(Raj) during next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) further said.
Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Mattanhail, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Rohtak, Kosli, Mahendergarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Alwar, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar, Viratnagar, Pilani, Loharu(Raj) during next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) further said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!