Delhi received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin jabs, says AAP

After a gap of two weeks, Delhi received stock of both Covid vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) for the 18-44 age group, the ruling AAP government said on Wednesday.

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said the national capital has received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin doses on Tuesday evening from the Centre.

She added that the Covaxin's supply would be used to administer people who have to take the second dose whereas Covishield would be used for both the first and second dose, both.

Atishi further informed that the Delhi government has received a separate supply of 30,000 doses of the Covaxin Covid vaccine which would be used for 45 plus age group who need to take their second dose.

"Several government hospitals are administering Covaxin in Delhi. People can take their second dose of Covaxin in the government vaccination centres," the AAP MLA said on Wednesday.

She reiterated that Covaxin is only available for the 45 plus age group who need to administer a second dose.

Talking about the coronavirus vaccine stocks in Delhi, Atishi said-- "For 45-plus age group, only tow days of Covaxin doses are left and 27 days Covishield".

On the other hand, for 18-44 age group, second dose of Covaxin is available and eight days of Covishield vaccine, she added.

According to Atishi, the Delhi government has administered 48,411 doses of vaccines in 24 hours, of which 25,847 were first doses and 22,564 second doses.

Cumulatively, the national capital has administered Covid vaccines to 57,81,988. However, only 13.40 lakh people are fully vaccinated in Delhi as of June 9.

For the last few days, the Delhi government halted the inoculation for the 18-44 age group due to the unavailability of the Covid vaccines at the government vaccination centres.

View Full Image Delhi's Covid vaccination update till June 9. (@AtishiAAP)

