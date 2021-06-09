Delhi received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin jabs, says AAP

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
She added that the Covaxin's supply would be used to administer people who have to take the second dose whereas Covishield would be used for both the first and second dose, both.
Atishi further informed that the Delhi government has received a separate supply of 30,000 doses of the Covaxin Covid vaccine which would be used for 45 plus age group who need to take their second dose.
"Several government hospitals are administering Covaxin in Delhi. People can take their second dose of Covaxin in the government vaccination centres," the AAP MLA said on Wednesday.
She reiterated that Covaxin is only available for the 45 plus age group who need to administer a second dose.
Talking about the coronavirus vaccine stocks in Delhi, Atishi said-- "For 45-plus age group, only tow days of Covaxin doses are left and 27 days Covishield".
On the other hand, for 18-44 age group, second dose of Covaxin is available and eight days of Covishield vaccine, she added.