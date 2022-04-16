Delhi: After clashes, heavy security deployed in Jahangirpuri; Amit Shah speaks to top police officials1 min read . 16 Apr 2022
- The situation is under control. We have deployed additional force where the incident took place, Delhi Police said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Following stone-pelting incidents in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police deployed heavy security in the area on Saturday. Clashes between two communities were reported during 'Shobha Yatra' procession. Some people, including policemen have been injured.
Following stone-pelting incidents in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police deployed heavy security in the area on Saturday. Clashes between two communities were reported during 'Shobha Yatra' procession. Some people, including policemen have been injured.
"The situation is under control. We have deployed additional force where the incident took place," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI, and added, “Two policemen were injured in this clash ...we will take strict action against culprits."
"The situation is under control. We have deployed additional force where the incident took place," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI, and added, “Two policemen were injured in this clash ...we will take strict action against culprits."
Forces have been deployed in sensitive areas all across Delhi.
Forces have been deployed in sensitive areas all across Delhi.
Meanwhile, appealing for peace, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. Appeal to people to maintain peace."
Meanwhile, appealing for peace, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. Appeal to people to maintain peace."
On the other hand, the home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak over the Jahangirpuri incident and asked them to maintain law and order. Pathak said, "The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace."
On the other hand, the home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak over the Jahangirpuri incident and asked them to maintain law and order. Pathak said, "The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace."
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)