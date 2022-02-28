Ahead of the civic body election in the national capital Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to revive subsidised meal kiosks for the poor. Until now, the 2017 poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party--Atal Ahar Yojana has remained a non-starter. Now, as per the reports by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan cleared an amendment to correct an infirmity pointed out by the legal department which had blocked the implementation of the plan.

As per the daily, 40 meal centres are likely to be opened under the Atal Ahar Yojana that will cater the meal to the poor at highly subsidised rates.

The SDMC launched a pilot run of the plan on December 27 with an opening of four kiosks in which a full meal was provided for ₹10. Then in 2020, the plan to relaunch the scheme with schools Mid Meal meal scheme stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the last revamp of the scheme in August 2021, the SDMC decided to allow private operators to use food vans for commercial purposes in the 'non-scheme' hours by allowing them to carry out a sale of confectionary, and packaged food.

The civic body planned to provide breakfast between 8 AM and 11 AM, and lunch between 12 Pm and 3 PM. The breakfast was priced at ₹10 per plate and lunch at ₹15 per plate.

It is not the first time government authority has launched subsided meal scheme for the poor. The erstwhile Sheela Dikshit government had launched Jan Ahaar Yojna in June 2010 with the provision of ₹18 per thali meal which was modelled on the Amma Canteens in Tamil Nadu.

In 2012, there were 38 stalls to cater to the needs of the poor but a large number of these units closed down over the last decade.

The Aam Aadmi Party had also promised “Aam Aadmi canteens" at 100 locations for providing meals at subsidised rates but it has not made any progress beyond the pilot stage.

