Ahead of the civic body election in the national capital Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to revive subsidised meal kiosks for the poor. Until now, the 2017 poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party--Atal Ahar Yojana has remained a non-starter. Now, as per the reports by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan cleared an amendment to correct an infirmity pointed out by the legal department which had blocked the implementation of the plan.

