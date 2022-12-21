AIIMS Delhi has banned single-use plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital premises and in the campus. The move has been taken to bring down national plastic waste outputs. According to the office memorandum issued by Dr Srinivas, Director, "AIIMS New Delhi to chip in and Ban Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital Premises and in the Campus, in accordance with plastic waste management (Amendment) rules and also to prohibit the sale and distribution of SUP items."

India has begun to take action to reduce plastic production, use, and disposal, by banning single-use plastic and strengthening waste management infrastructure.

India's plastic waste production has increased by more than double its 2015 size, with an average annual increase of 21.8%. Annually, India generates over 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste, as per findings. The implementation of Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021, on July 1, 2022, by the Government of India has attempted to prohibit the production, importation, stockpiling, sale, distribution, and use of single-use plastic (SUP) items.

By banning the use of single use plastic items with low utility and high littering potential, throughout the country, India has attempted to expedite its progress under Sustainable Development Goals 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 14.1 (reducing marine pollution), among others.

Besides, to make the campus free of drug abuse, AIIMS, Delhi administration has issued directions for sensitisation of staff members and students about various punitive provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

If outside personnel or any drug peddler found selling above mentioned drugs, the security personnel to be instructed to take video/photograph of the culprit and he/she should be handed over to the police immediately and completely banned from entering the AIIMS premises in near future, according to the memorandum by the hospital.

Any contractual employee or security staff found indulging in this activity in the hospital premises will be handed over to the AIIMS police post and he or she shall be summary terminated from the service.

The memorandum mentioned that the entire world, including many educational institutions, is facing the menace of drug addiction, which has a devastating impact on the addict, individual, family and a large section of society.

Our main objective intends to reach out to the masses and spread awareness about substance abuse, it said.