Delhi: AIIMS Delhi bans use of single-use plastic in hospital premises, campus

AIIMS Delhi has banned single-use plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital premises and in the campus. The move has been taken to bring down national plastic waste outputs. According to the office memorandum issued by Dr Srinivas, Director, "AIIMS New Delhi to chip in and Ban Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital Premises and in the Campus, in accordance with plastic waste management (Amendment) rules and also to prohibit the sale and distribution of SUP items."

