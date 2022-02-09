AIIMS, Delhi announces to discontinue routine COVID-19 testing prior to in-patient hospitalization and surgeries, news agency ANI reported. AIIMS Medical Superintendent DK Sharma in a letter today said in accordance with current ICMT's national guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue routine Covid-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalisations (regular as well as daycare) and also prior to any minor or major surgical or interventional or non-interventional procedures and imaging in clinically asymptomatic patients.

AIIMS, Delhi announces to discontinue routine COVID-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalization and surgeries pic.twitter.com/R0wjcSdaFl — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

His letter states that OPD or emergency patients as well as those patients who were earlier Covid-19 positive and have since recovered & transferred to the parents' department's inpatient ward for continued treatment are also included in these guidelines.

Sharma said chiefs of all centres and heads of all clinical and diagnostic departments in AIIMS Hospital and all centres and a chief nursing officer or NS Incharges of all centres are requested to bring it to the notice of all faculty or resident doctors or technical staff and nursing staff accordingly that this is no longer required for any such routine Covid-19 testing prior to any inpatient hospitalisation.

