comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 13:04:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.1 -0.9%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.65 -0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.3 0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 976.75 0.62%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi AIIMS: Fire breaks out in endoscopy room; patients evacuated
Back

A fire broke out on Monday in the endoscopy room of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. All people have been evacuated, according to news agency ANI.  The endoscopy room is located just above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. The Delhi Fire Service said that more than six fire tenders have been sent to douse the blaze. Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am.

"All the people have been safely evacuated," said officials.

Hospital staff after noticing the smoke raised an alarm and called up Delhi fire services department.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 01:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout