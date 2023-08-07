Delhi AIIMS: Fire breaks out in endoscopy room; patients evacuated

A fire broke out on Monday in the endoscopy room of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. All people have been evacuated, according to news agency ANI. The endoscopy room is located just above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. The Delhi Fire Service said that more than six fire tenders have been sent to douse the blaze. Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}