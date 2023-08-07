Hello User
Delhi AIIMS: Fire breaks out in endoscopy room; patients evacuated
Delhi AIIMS: Fire breaks out in endoscopy room; patients evacuated

  • Fire braks out at AIIMS, Delhi on Monday

A fire broke out on Monday in the endoscopy room of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. All people have been evacuated, according to news agency ANI. The endoscopy room is located just above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. The Delhi Fire Service said that more than six fire tenders have been sent to douse the blaze. Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am.

"All the people have been safely evacuated," said officials.

Hospital staff after noticing the smoke raised an alarm and called up Delhi fire services department.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

