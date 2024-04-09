Fire erupts at Delhi AIIMS' surgery block

Fire at Delhi AIIMS: “A total of seven fire tenders at the spot. Details awaited,” the Delhi Fire Service said.

A fire broke out at the top floor of the Surgery Block at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi, on Tuesday. “A total of seven fire tenders at the spot. Details awaited," the Delhi Fire Service told ANI on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another incident reported in Delhi, a fire broke out at a four-storey shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market.

More details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

