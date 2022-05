Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the rates of the private wards and removed the charges for all diagnostic procedures such as blood tests and X-rays, which cost up to ₹300.

In an official notification, AIIMS Delhi said the rooms falling under Category A, which were charged ₹3,000 earlier will now be charged ₹6,000 and for Category B, the earlier charge of ₹2,000 has been increased to ₹3,000.

According to the order, the dietary charges have been increased from ₹200 to ₹300 per day.

The 10-day advance deposit for the patients in the A-Class rooms will be ₹63,000 and for the B-Class rooms, it will be ₹33,000.

"The undersigned is directed to notify that President, AIIMS is pleased to approve the abolition of user charges for all investigations or laboratory charges currently costing up to ₹300 per procedure in AIIMS hospital and all centres, with immediate effect," the order issued by AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr D K Sharma said.

The revised charges will be applicable from June 1.