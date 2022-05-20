Delhi: AIIMS hikes private wards' fee; abolishes blood test, X-ray charges. Details here1 min read . 11:24 AM IST
- AIIMS Delhi said the rooms falling under Category A, which were charged ₹3,000 earlier will now be charged ₹6,000
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the rates of the private wards and removed the charges for all diagnostic procedures such as blood tests and X-rays, which cost up to ₹300.
Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the rates of the private wards and removed the charges for all diagnostic procedures such as blood tests and X-rays, which cost up to ₹300.
In an official notification, AIIMS Delhi said the rooms falling under Category A, which were charged ₹3,000 earlier will now be charged ₹6,000 and for Category B, the earlier charge of ₹2,000 has been increased to ₹3,000.
In an official notification, AIIMS Delhi said the rooms falling under Category A, which were charged ₹3,000 earlier will now be charged ₹6,000 and for Category B, the earlier charge of ₹2,000 has been increased to ₹3,000.
According to the order, the dietary charges have been increased from ₹200 to ₹300 per day.
According to the order, the dietary charges have been increased from ₹200 to ₹300 per day.
The 10-day advance deposit for the patients in the A-Class rooms will be ₹63,000 and for the B-Class rooms, it will be ₹33,000.
The 10-day advance deposit for the patients in the A-Class rooms will be ₹63,000 and for the B-Class rooms, it will be ₹33,000.
"The undersigned is directed to notify that President, AIIMS is pleased to approve the abolition of user charges for all investigations or laboratory charges currently costing up to ₹300 per procedure in AIIMS hospital and all centres, with immediate effect," the order issued by AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr D K Sharma said.
"The undersigned is directed to notify that President, AIIMS is pleased to approve the abolition of user charges for all investigations or laboratory charges currently costing up to ₹300 per procedure in AIIMS hospital and all centres, with immediate effect," the order issued by AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr D K Sharma said.
The revised charges will be applicable from June 1.
The revised charges will be applicable from June 1.