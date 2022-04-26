Delhi: AIIMS nurses union to go on indefinite strike today; Here's why

Delhi: AIIMS nurses union to go on indefinite strike today; Here's why1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Delhi's AIIMS hospital nurses launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday, April 26 after the union's president Harish Kajla was suspended
Delhi's AIIMS hospital nurses launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday, April 26 after the union's president Harish Kajla was suspended. The union has demanded revocation of suspension of Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and union members of main OT.
In a letter to AIIMS, Delhi director, the nurses union wrote, "In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajla, president of AIIMS Nurses Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union has called an emergency executive meeting decided to go on indefinite strike from 8 AM, 26/4/2022 demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Harish Kumar Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and Union members of main OT".
"The union has always been receptive and open to expressing our genuine concerns and version throughout this issue. But unfortunately, we were neither called, nor contacted via any communication which forced us to go on an indefinite strike to safeguard the basic rights of our members. We would like to remind you that the undemocratic AIIMS administration will be solely responsible for the consequences if any," the letter stated.
Kajla was suspended yesterday after protests by a group of nurses in the main operation theatre on Saturday (April 23) over staff shortage resulting in the cancellation of at least 50 planned surgeries.
A senior official at AIIMS said a show-cause notice was issued to four nursing staff, including Kajla, for Saturday’s incident. He said that action was initiated against Kajla, based on his response and the testimonies of other doctors and nurses who were present during the protest.
