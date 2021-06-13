The AIIMS Nurses Union has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to take immediate measures to vaccinate health workers' family members that in the 18 to 45 age group.

While informing the CM that most of the AIIMS healthcare workers have received both doses of Covaxin, nurses union's president Harish Kumar Kajla and general secretary Fameer CK wrote that their family members are facing great difficulty in scheduling vaccination.

This is a matter of great concern, they said, as almost all healthcare workers stay with their families.

"Many front liners have expressed their concerns about the delay in vaccinating their near ones as poor vaccination may end up in exacerbation of infection as the threat of the third wave of virus crisis looms ahead," they wrote.

"We request you to kindly take immediate measures to provide vaccines for the family members of HCWs (belongs to the age group of 18-45 years) at the earliest on a high priority basis," they added.

Delhi vaccinates 30% people

A total of 59,90,485 people have received anti-Covid jabs in the national capital of whom more than 14 lakh have got both the doses, said Delhi MLA and AAP leader Atishi said on Saturday.

On Friday, 78,628 people were vaccinated -- 60,759 with their first dose and 17,800 their second.

"Vaccinating 30 per cent of the population is a big achievement, but yet we have to go a long way. If we want to achieve herd immunity, it's really important to vaccinate 70 per cent of Delhi's population," she said.

Atishi added that a total of 5,05,000 doses of vaccines were available for the 45+ age group that include 9,000 Covaxin jabs and 4,96,000 Covishield doses.

"Covaxin is almost over as 9000 doses would be over in a day, so these doses are being used for the 2nd dose. Covishield stock for 45+ would last for 24 days," she said.

For the 18-44 age group, a total of 1,00,000 doses of vaccines are available including 33,000 Covaxin and 67,000 Covishield jabs.

"So, if we are to see the stock position, Covaxin stock for the youth would last for three days and Covishield would be available for 2 days. We hope that the Central government maintains a regular supply of vaccines for the youth," she said.

The Covid-19 vaccination in the country commenced with the inoculation of healthcare workers on 16 January. The program was expanded with time to include vaccination of frontline workers, citizens of more than 60 years of age, citizens more than 45 years of age and eventually citizens more than 18 years of age from 1 May.

