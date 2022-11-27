Delhi: AIIMS server remains down on Day 4, manual services continue

On Wednesday, at around 7 in the morning, the servers of India's premier institute for medical science went down after a cyber attack. Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in the matter.
The server of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi remained affected for the fourth consecutive day, Saturday, following a suspected ransomware attack. Doctors at Delhi AIIMS stated that the government agencies were working to restore data at the earliest.
The server of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi remained affected for the fourth consecutive day, Saturday, following a suspected ransomware attack. Doctors at Delhi AIIMS stated that the government agencies were working to restore data at the earliest.
According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the administrative work continued manually on Saturday with many patients complaining of waiting long for OPD and appointments at the hospital.
According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the administrative work continued manually on Saturday with many patients complaining of waiting long for OPD and appointments at the hospital.
An official informed that the hospital is managing the patient care services manually. The internet of AIIMS has been blocked as per the instructions of the investigative agencies.
The services like outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation, and the appointment system are affected as servers of the hospitals remained down.
After the hospital authorities approached Delhi Police about the cyber attack, the police transferred the case to its Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit.
A team from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) working at the hospital suspects the role of ransomware in the cyber attack. The police have scanned four physical servers arranged for restoring e-Hospital services.
The officials claimed that they are prepared for the database and applications. One more source of the news agency PTI claimed that 15 out of around 50 servers and 400 out of around 5,000 endpoint computers have been scanned using antivirus, and the activity is ongoing.
