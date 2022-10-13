Delhi AIIMS working on new referral policy to reduce crowd in emergency dept

The Delhi AIIMS hospital is reportedly deliberating on a new referral policy to reduce the crowd in the emergency department of the hospital.
As per the report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication the hospital is planning to develop a system through which non-critical patients coming into the hospital’s emergency unit can be referred to 20 nearby government facilities.
The daily said the new AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas held a meeting with the doctors to control the queuing of patients in the hospital.
The management is focusing on the ‘yellow triaged’ patients—who are not critical but require admission—for this referral scheme.
The daily said that the AIIMS director is also likely to meet the heads of these 20 hospitals to discuss the possibility of making such transfers.
Dr M Srinivas, who took the charge as the head of AIIMS Delhi on September 21, has taken several decisions to improve the functioning of the centres and also reduce crowding in the hospital campus.
Some of the moves include the facilitation of transport facilities from Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital to the National Cancer Institute at AIIMS Jhajjar, streamlining online appointments for OPD (outpatient department), digitisation of patient records, among others. Additionally, the new AIIMS director also announced the functioning of MRI facilities 24x7.
Further cracking the whip on unauthorised people from private establishments who exploit patients, the AIIMS administration has shared a WhatsApp number and urged the doctors and staff members to report the presence of such agents on the hospital premises.
According to a circular issued by Dr M Srinivas, the security staff shall ensure that all such people are handed over to the police outpost at the hospital for trespassing and exploiting patients.
"All the doctors, nurses, and staff members are hereby instructed that, even on the slightest suspicion of the presence of any unauthorised and unidentified person in the campus or around the departments and areas of the campus, immediately report to the special WhatsApp number 9355023969," it stated.
The identity of the person who reports about such unauthorised people will be kept confidential and appropriate action will be taken to stop the exploitation of the patients, the AIIMS director said.
