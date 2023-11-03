Delhi Air Pollution: Real estate bodies voice concern over construction ban, Credai issues advisory
Earlier on Thursday, the Centre's pollution control panel invoked the GRAP-III, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Real estate developers' body Naredco extended its support to the government on Friday as non-essential construction work was halted in Delhi. As per a PTI report, the organisation has however flagged concerns over delay in completing projects. Meanwhile, the builders' association – Credai – asked members to take anti-pollution measures at sites.