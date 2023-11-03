Real estate developers' body Naredco extended its support to the government on Friday as non-essential construction work was halted in Delhi. As per a PTI report, the organisation has however flagged concerns over delay in completing projects. Meanwhile, the builders' association – Credai – asked members to take anti-pollution measures at sites.

Naredco National President G Hari Babu said real estate developers are actively taking measures to curb the menace, adding, that the fraternity is with the government in fighting this menace.

"But we should understand that stopping construction for one month delays the project by at least three months. Besides, it also impacts livelihood. Since the sector is one of the largest employers of unskilled labour in the country, the ramifications are huge," PTI quoted Babu as saying.

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor's social media post on Delhi air pollution is full of puns: 'Haze Khas', 'Chandni Choke'

"Further, the developers also have obligations to financial institutions and its customers for timely delivery, which, in case of delay leads to extra monetary burden on the realty companies," he said.

"Also, all RERA-approved projects are mandated to strictly observe pollution-control measures, and therefore, should be brought under essential projects under public interests, and exemption from GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) should be considered," he added.

Taking into account the concerns of both sides in the 'larger national interest', Babu said it is crucial to address these issues in the light of sustainable development and environmental preservation.

CREDAI advisory:

Credai's NCR chapter President Manoj Gaur said the body advised all its member developers to take necessary steps such as water sprinkling, and green net covering as per the guidelines of NGT and Central Pollution Control Board.

"We expect the developers to follow the guidelines set by various government agencies during the GRAP period. Also, the main source of pollution is vehicular pollution and the dust along the roads that need to be controlled and managed," Gaur said.

GRAP-III invoked:

Earlier on Thursday, the Centre's pollution control panel invoked the GRAP-III, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

It however exempted projects for railway services or stations, metro rail services, and stations, airports, inter-state bus terminals, those of national security or defense-related activities or projects of national importance, hospitals, or health care facilities.

Apart from this, the ban has been exempted for linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission/distribution, pipelines, etc, sanitation projects like sewage treatment plants and water supply projects, and ancillary activities, specific to and supplementing the above-noted categories of projects.

According to CAQM, certain non-polluting and non-dust generating activities such as plumbing, electrical works, carpentry-related works, and interior furnishing or finishing or decoration (excluding painting, polishing, and varnishing works) are permitted to be continued during GRAP III.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.