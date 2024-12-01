Delhi's air quality remains in the very poor category with an AQI of 316. Several areas reported AQI above 300, prompting concerns from residents about health impacts and the need for government action to address pollution.

The air quality in Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with the AQI recorded at 316. A dense layer of smog covered the city, and several areas reported AQI levels above 300, according to SAFAR.

Several areas recorded the AQI in 'very poor' category, with Dwarka sec 8 - 335, ITO - 327, Okhla phase 2 - 319, R Rohini - 329, Vivek Vihar -338, Anand Vihar - 346 and Bawana -332 respectively.

In some areas of the city, AQI was recorded in the 'poor' category at around 7 am, Lodhi Road 256, Najafgarh - 295, Pusa - 289 and IGI Airport T3 - 299.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

A layer of smog engulfed the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Vishal Guleria, resident of Delhi, said, "The pollution is getting too high. It's hard to breathe Children and elderly people are facing trouble. Every person is affected by pollution. The government should think that some solution should be implemented so that this pollution does not happen like it happens every year. It is very difficult for those who are ill. If you want to commute, do the car-pooling and other measures. Take care of your health a bit and the government should think about it seriously now..."

A Gurugram resident, Anisham told ANI, "...It was very high in the last few days. Schools are closed and it becomes difficult combined with the cold. "

Refusing to relax the fourth stage of curbs put under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV to curb air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider relaxing norms for educational institutions, observing a large number of students cannot avail mid-day meals, online classes,s and can't access air purifiers.

Another Gurugram resident, Amol said, "The situation of pollution is bad. The government is doing something. Above this, it is high time that people wake up and do something about It .. the school are closed. Using fewer vehicles is not a solution ...I think it needs a sustainable solution for which long-term policies should be implemented effectively. I am sure we can do but want the willingness of the government.." he said.

Last week, GRAP-IV was imposed in the national capital after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 450 mark, and the apex court said that the curbs can't be eased without its approval.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).