Delhi is looking to bring neighbouring states into a coordinated fight against air pollution, shifting from city-centric measures to a regional approach targeting emissions across administrative boundaries.
Delhi is looking to bring neighbouring states into a coordinated fight against air pollution, shifting from city-centric measures to a regional approach targeting emissions across administrative boundaries.
The Delhi government is in discussions with the World Bank to adopt an airshed-based approach, recognizing that much of the pollution choking the capital originates in neighbouring regions and cannot be tackled through measures within the city alone, according to three people aware of the development.
The Delhi government is in discussions with the World Bank to adopt an airshed-based approach, recognizing that much of the pollution choking the capital originates in neighbouring regions and cannot be tackled through measures within the city alone, according to three people aware of the development.
The discussions could pave the way for coordinated pollution-control measures across Delhi and neighbouring states, targeting specific emission sources rather than relying on fragmented interventions.
The need for such an approach is underscored by another severe pollution episode in the capital. On Diwali, 8 November, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376, in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI reading of 0-50 is classified as 'good'.
An airshed is a geographical region where pollutants circulate across administrative boundaries. Managing pollution at this level requires states and districts sharing the same air basin to coordinate action across transport, industry, agriculture and other emission sources.
The rationale, according to a person familiar with the discussions, is that pollution cannot be effectively controlled when responsibility for its sources is fragmented across central, state, district and municipal administrations. An airshed-based approach could offer an alternative to Delhi's reliance on emergency restrictions, which curb economic activity but have struggled to deliver sustained improvements in air quality.
Queries emailed to the World Bank and the Delhi government remained unanswered until press time.
Beyond Delhi’s borders
The scale of the challenge is evident from a World Bank presentation. According to its April 2024 presentation titled Improving Air Quality in East Asia and the Pacific, Delhi has direct control over less than a quarter of the pollution concentrations it experiences.
Restrictions on vehicles, construction and industrial activity within the capital may therefore have limited impact without parallel action in neighbouring regions.
“A city may regulate construction dust and traffic emissions, yet continue to experience high particulate concentrations from nearby industrial clusters, brick kilns, agricultural burning or regional transport,” said Aparna Roy, fellow and lead, Climate Change and Energy, at the Observer Research Foundation. Similarly, state-wide measures may establish common standards without accounting for differences in emission sources and enforcement capabilities across districts, she added.
“Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are all part of the same airshed. If you intervene in only one geographical area, you may not achieve the full potential impact,” said Santosh Singh, managing director of Intellecap, the advisory arm of the Aavishkaar Group.
Singh illustrated the potential benefits with a hypothetical example: if Haryana contributed 30% of Delhi’s pollution during peak months, reducing emissions in Haryana could significantly improve Delhi’s air quality.
From city curbs to regional action
Delhi's discussions with the World Bank follow similar initiatives in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the multilateral lender has approved nearly $600 million for clean-air programmes covering a combined population of approximately 270 million.
Uttar Pradesh plans to deploy 15,000 electric three-wheelers and 500 electric buses, while Haryana intends to help approximately 2,000 micro, small and medium enterprises adopt cleaner technologies, alongside measures to reduce crop-residue burning.
The initiatives point to a shift in India's clean-air strategy, from treating pollution as a municipal problem to recognizing its regional dimensions. Delhi's participation could strengthen this approach, but success will depend on translating state-level commitments into measurable emission reductions on the ground.
The economic cost
Delhi's recurring pollution episodes exact a heavy toll on both public health and economic activity.
Dr Vijay Hadda, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at AIIMS Delhi, described the city's toxic post-Diwali air in stark terms. “I am honestly surprised that we are still alive,” he told ANI.
The latest pollution episode brought another familiar round of restrictions. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced a ban on construction and demolition activities across Delhi and the National Capital Region from 5 November to 20 November.
But blanket restrictions also carry significant economic costs, particularly when they are not targeted at the sources contributing most to pollution.
“We do not know whether shutting down all construction activity delivers the desired results. However, we do know that it adversely affects economic activity,” said Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, inaugural dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur.
Tripathi argued that better localized data and intelligent monitoring systems could help authorities identify pollution sources in specific areas. An airshed-based approach could make interventions more targeted, rather than relying on blanket restrictions across the capital.
Implementing it, however, will require more than inter-state coordination. Industrial clusters, agricultural districts, transport corridors and urban centres across the Indo-Gangetic Plain have different emission profiles. An effective strategy would need district-specific action plans, adequate funding and clearly defined institutional responsibilities, alongside common regional objectives.
“The real test for Uttar Pradesh and Haryana is whether an airshed-wide strategy, backed by empowered local institutions, delivers sustained improvements in air quality,” said Roy. “If successful, they could offer a model for other states across the Indo-Gangetic Plain.”