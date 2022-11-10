Delhi air pollution: Amid predictions of light rain, AQI remains poor

As the IMD has predicted rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR regions in the area on Wednesday, the situation will help in reducing the dispersion of pollutants. The agency informed that there is high possibility of the flow of strong upper-level winds flowing from northwest direction on Friday and Saturday. If the cases of stubble burning increase then the high speed wind will enhance the inflow of pollutants deteriorating the AQI to upper end of very poor.

