Delhi air pollution: AQI at 'upper end of Very Poor' category

As per an ANI report, farmers in Haryana are adopting alternative means of managing agricultural residue. Farmers in Haryana's Rohtak opt for converting stubble into fodder, reducing the number of stubble-burning incidents in the state. "We will not burn stubble now. It led to pollution. The government is buying our stubble at ₹5,000 per acre. We can now buy fertilizers and seeds with the money," a local farmer told ANI. Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak Yadav Yashpal said that stubble burning in Haryana has been reduced significantly in the past 3-4 years due to the efforts made by the state government.