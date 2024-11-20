Delhi air pollution: National capital’s air quality plunges to ’hazardous’ levels with AQI soaring to 526

Delhi faces a severe environmental crisis as the AQI hit hazardous levels in multiple areas. Delhi Police enforced vehicle checks and a ban on older diesel vehicles to combat air pollution, which has been critically impacting residents' health.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Ghaziabad India - November 19 2024: Ghaziabad The level of air pollution in multiple areas in Delhi NCR continues to be in the 'very poor' category. The pollution levels in several regions of the national capital were in the 'hazardous' category, as per air quality monitor AQICN early NH9 Mehrauli in Ghaziabad , India on Monday, November 19 2024. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Ghaziabad India - November 19 2024: Ghaziabad The level of air pollution in multiple areas in Delhi NCR continues to be in the ’very poor’ category. The pollution levels in several regions of the national capital were in the ’hazardous’ category, as per air quality monitor AQICN early NH9 Mehrauli in Ghaziabad , India on Monday, November 19 2024. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Delhi on Monday experienced a severe environmental crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels across various areas. The following are the AQI readings for different locations in the city

Alipur: 490

Anand Lok: 504

Anand Prabat: 376

Anand Vihar: 591

Ashok Vihar Phase 1: 522

Ashok Vihar Phase 2: 527

Ashok Vihar Phases 3 and 4: 634

Delhi Cantt: 258

Dwarka Sector 11: 521

Dwarka Sector 23: 390

Greater Kailash II: 256

GTB Nagar: 617

Also Read: ‘Extremely unfavourable’: Delhi to choke on ’severe’ to ’severe plus’; check predictions for next six days

Delhi Police carried out vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure compliance with Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which aims to curb the worsening air pollution in the city. Under Stage IV, a ban has been imposed on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), with exceptions made only for those involved in essential services.

This emergency measure has been in effect since 8:00 a.m. on November 18in response to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). The ban is part of broader efforts to reduce vehicular emissions and mitigate the hazardous pollution levels impacting residents' health.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Orange alert for fog; SC to address situations as AQI drops to ’severe plus’ zone. Top points

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, urging him to convene an emergency meeting with the Delhi Government, IIT Kanpur, and central government departments such as the DGCA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Ministry of Defence to discuss the immediate implementation of cloud seeding as an emergency measure.

Monitoring stations in Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka Sector 8, IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Mandir Marg, Mundka, Najafgarh, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Siri Fort, and Wazirpur reported AQI levels in the "severe plus" category.

The Delhi government directed all its hospitals to constitute teams of specialists for patients with respiratory ailments due to the severe air pollution, officials said.

The Delhi Health Department has instructed hospitals to closely monitor and report respiratory ailments, including outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) cases, daily in response to the hazardous air quality. Hospitals have been asked to flag any unusual increase in the number of cases promptly.

According to the Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management, vehicular emissions accounted for approximately 16% of Delhi's pollution on Tuesday. However, data regarding the contribution of stubble burning to the pollution levels was not provided for the second consecutive day. This lack of data underscores the challenges in tracking the full extent of pollution sources and managing the crisis effectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • Delhi’s air quality reached hazardous levels, with AQI readings exceeding 600 in some areas.
  • The government implemented emergency vehicle restrictions to curb pollution from diesel vehicles.
  • Hospitals are on high alert to monitor and treat respiratory ailments linked to the severe pollution.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi air pollution: National capital’s air quality plunges to ’hazardous’ levels with AQI soaring to 526

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.000.00
      Chennai
      76,341.000.00
      Delhi
      76,493.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.