comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 02 2023 15:53:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 1.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 203.3 1.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.9 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 636.8 1.51%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,370.45 1.25%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens
Back Back
Breaking News

Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens

 Livemint

Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens. In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister wrote,'In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days'

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

 Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens. In a tweet Delhi Chief Minister wrote,"In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days."

This is a breaking news. More details to follow

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 09:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App