Breaking News
Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens
Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens. In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister wrote,'In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days'
Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens. In a tweet Delhi Chief Minister wrote,"In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message