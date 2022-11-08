As Delhi's air quality has improved slightly, the city government has given its nod for reopening primary classes from Wednesday. Apart from that, outdoor activities will also be resuming for all classes.
Last Thursday, the stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was imposed in Delhi after the AQI jumped to 450, just a notch short of the 'severe plus' category. The high pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures on Friday, including the closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff.
However, the measures were removed on Sunday after the air quality improved slightly due to favourable wind conditions.
Following this, Delhi government on Monday decided to reopen schools. However, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital will remain banned. Currently, measures under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are in place in the city.
However, the schools are taking enough precautionary measure to ensure that students are safe.
Anshu Mital, Principal, MRG School, Rohini told PTI they are planning to distribute a manual or written guide to teach students what types of foods, drinks and behaviour they should do adopt to ameliorate the situation we are living in.
"It serves both purposes. First, it ensures a proper continuity in their education without any interruption, and it also channelises a conducive environment in which there are no possibilities of health hazards.
"We have a proper medical treatment facility to take care of children if they face any discomfort or pain," she said.
Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram, also said,"We have administered many steps to safeguard students. Teachers encourage students to have a balanced diet with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to increase the stability and viability of the lungs and liver."
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning, even as the weatherman has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day.
(With inputs from agencies)
