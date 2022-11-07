Ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel 4-wheelers will continue under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday after convening a high-level meeting regarding the issue.

During the meeting, they also decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of improvement in the city's air quality.

Noting that there has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced, the minister said, "Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management."

"Primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked," the minister said.

As Delhi air quality improved slightly on Sunday, Centre's air quality panel lifted the curbs under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) only three days after it came into force.

On Thursday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to implement measures under Stage IV as the average air quality index jumped to 450. Following that, the air quality in the region started improving owing to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning.

On Sunday,24-hour average air quality index stood at 339 in the city, dropping from 381 a day ago. According to the CPCB data, the national capital’s AQI stood at 352 at 9.10 am on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting Monday to discuss the new directions by the Centre's air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Monday while the minimum temperature settled at 17 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

(With inputs from agencies)