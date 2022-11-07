Delhi air pollution: Ban on BS III petrol, BS IV diesel 4-wheelers to continue2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 02:38 PM IST
Ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel 4-wheelers to continue under stage 3 of anti-pollution action plan
Ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel 4-wheelers will continue under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday after convening a high-level meeting regarding the issue.