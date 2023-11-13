Delhi air pollution: A look at benefits, disadvantages and cost of artificial rains | All you need to know
The Delhi government is considering the use of artificial rain through cloud seeding to combat air pollution in the city. Here's a look at the benefits, disadvantages and the cost of cloud seeding.
The Delhi government is mulling use of artificial rain through cloud seeding this month to combat the air pollution crisis in the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also held a meeting with scientists from IIT-Kanpur last week to discuss the proposal on artificial rains.