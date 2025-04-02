Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM invokes actions under Stage I of GRAP as air quality remains in poor category

Delhi Air Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I in Delhi-NCR after the national capital's air quality deteriorates.

The decision was taken after the Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts and air quality index of Delhi and observed that AQI of Delhi has shown increasing and has been recorded as 217 for 02.04.2025 (in 'Poor' category).

Following that, the Sub-Committee decided to invoke all actions under Stage-I (Poor Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.

“Actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extent GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I."

The Sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/IITM, said the CAQM.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.