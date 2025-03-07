Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM invokes Stage I of GRAP with immediate effect

Delhi Air Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked all actions under Stage-I of GRAP in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas with immediate effect.

The decision was taken to mitigate the effects of 'poor' air quality following the meeting of Sub-Committee on GRAP.

“AQI of Delhi has shown increasing trend due to calm winds and unfavorable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR. The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 2O2 for 07.03.2025 (in 'Poor' category). Further the forecast by IMD/ IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in ‘Poor’ category due to, low ventilation coefficient, decrease in wind speeds and unfavorable meteorological conditions. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) of the extant GRAI, in the entire N( )R, with immediate effect.”

The CAQM stated that actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further.

“All the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures for C&D activities & Roads/Open areas, which becomes a pre- dominant factor in the coming months determining the air quality in Delhi-NCR,” said CAQM.

"The Sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/IITM," the order reads.

