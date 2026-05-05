Delhi air pollution: CAQM revokes stage-I GRAP curbs as AQI improves

As air quality “significantly improves” in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked actions under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

According to an official order, the decision comes after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 88 at 4:00 PM on Monday, May 4, falling in the 'satisfactory' category due to rainfall and favourable meteorological conditions.

After reviewing the current air quality scenario along with forecasts, the Sub-Committee on GRAP noted that AQI levels are likely to remain in the 'satisfactory to moderate' range in the coming days.

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"Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in the moderate category in the coming days," an official said.

Since the conditions improved, the Commission revoked its earlier order dated enforcing Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) restrictions across the NCR.

The CAQM, however, directed all concerned state governments and agencies to remain vigilant and ensure strict implementation of existing guidelines, advisories, and pollution control measures to prevent any deterioration in air quality.

It also said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and review air quality levels periodically for any necessary action.

GRAP-1 restrictions have been in force following an order issued on April 16.

CAQM imposes Environmental Compensation On April 8, CAQM imposed Environmental Compensation (EC) totalling approximately ₹61.85 crore on six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) within a 300 km radius of Delhi for non-compliance with statutory provisions mandating the use of biomass along with coal.

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The action follows violations of the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023, which require all coal-based TPPs to use a 5 per cent blend of biomass pellets or briquettes along with coal, with a minimum threshold of 3 per cent co-firing prescribed for FY 2024-25.

These rules were notified to promote ex-situ management of crop residue, curb paddy straw burning, and mitigate air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas, a release said.

The Commission also issued a Statutory Direction and has continuously monitored compliance through periodic reviews, facilitated stakeholder consultations and joint inspection visits.

During review of compliance for the period 2024-25, 06 TPPs were found non-compliant.

Accordingly, a Committee was constituted comprising members from CAQM, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Sustainable Agrarian Mission on use of Agri-Residue in Thermal Power Plants (SAMARTH) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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(With ANI inputs)