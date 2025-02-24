The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan across Delhi-NCR, effective immediately. Stage I measures will remain in force to manage pollution levels.

The move comes after the AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 186 on February 24, 2025. To implement Stage II measures of the Graded Response Action Plan, the AQI must be at 300 according to the directives by the Supreme Court.

On the basis of the decision by the Sub-Committee of GRAP, measures under Stage 1 and Stage II were imposed from October 14, 2025 and October 21, 2025, respectively, due to deterioration in air quality and adverse weather conditions in Delhi.

As per GRAP, the AQI has four stages: Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe Plus).

Restrictions under GRAP 1 GRAP Stage 1 mandates the following measures in Delhi:

Thorough checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns. 2. Ban open waste burning, limit diesel generator use, and ban the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

Under GRAP Stage II, measures such as mechanised road sweeping, the use of anti-smog guns, and daily water sprinkling were implemented to tackle rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Restrictions under GRAP II Here's a list of restrictions under GRAP II:

1. The use of coal and firewood was banned in Delhi, including the use of tandoors at restaurants and hotels.

2. Using diesel generator sets was not permitted except for emergency and essential services under GRAP II.

3. All construction and demolition sites and industrial units with specific closure orders against them are also not allowed to resume operations.