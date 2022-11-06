With Delhi's air quality improving slightly, Centre's air quality panel on Sunday lifts curbs imposed under the final stage of the air pollution action plan only three days after it came into force.

On Thursday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to implement measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- a set of anti-pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity, according to the severity of the situation -- in view of the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR. The measure came into force after the AQI in the city slipped to the severe category.

On Sunday, the air pollution levels improved slightly due to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning. However, it is still in the lower end of the "very poor" category

The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 339 at 4 pm, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the 'severe plus' category

The number of farm fires in Punjab dropped sharply to 599 from 2,817 a day ago, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Organisation (IARI) showed.

According to Safar, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution also declined to 18 per cent from 21 per cent on Saturday.