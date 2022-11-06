Delhi air pollution: Centre lifts Stage IV measures under GRAP as air quality improves1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 06:47 PM IST
Delhi's air pollution levels ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the very poor category
Delhi's air pollution levels ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the very poor category
With Delhi's air quality improving slightly, Centre's air quality panel on Sunday lifts curbs imposed under the final stage of the air pollution action plan only three days after it came into force.