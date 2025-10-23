Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says preparations completed for artificial rain through cloud seeding, test successful in Burari

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that preparations for the artificial rain through cloud seeding have been completed for the first time in the Burari area today.

Advertisement

The Delhi government's cloud seeding project — a major commitment by the BJP-led administration — had been postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Mahua Moitra claims govt ordering 15 air purifiers for CM Rekha Gupta

When will Delhi experience its first artificial rain? In a post on X, Delhi CM said that the weather department has forecasted the possibility of clouds on October 28, 29, and 30, and if conditions stay favourable, “Delhi could experience its first artificial rainfall on October 29”.

“Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area. The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30. If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29,” she said.

Advertisement

This initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective but is also set to establish a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi. The government's objective is to make the capital's air clean and the environment balanced through this innovation, she added.

Advertisement

Cloud seeding in Delhi Last month, the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur for five cloud seeding trials, which are expected to be conducted in northwest Delhi, PTI reported.

The project, approved by 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to explore whether artificial rain can be a viable solution to tackle pollution in winter.

Advertisement

Funds have already been transferred to IIT Kanpur, which will deploy its own aircraft for the operation.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Mahua Moitra claims govt ordering 15 air purifiers for CM Rekha Gupta

The cloud seeding operations are authorised between October 1 and November 30 and will follow strict safety, security, and air traffic control guidelines, it said.

Permission has been granted under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, allowing IIT Kanpur's Department of Aerospace Engineering to conduct the activity using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) are part of the project.

What is meant by cloud seeding? Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that involves dispersing substances, such as silver iodide or salt, into clouds to stimulate or increase precipitation. These particles act as condensation or ice nuclei, helping water vapour condense into droplets or ice crystals that grow large enough to fall as rain or snow.

Advertisement

Who first discovered cloud seeding? Cloud seeding was first developed by American chemist Vincent J. Schaefer in 1946, who successfully induced artificial precipitation during experiments at General Electric. Shortly after, his colleague Bernard Vonnegut discovered an alternative method using silver iodide.

Delhi AQI today Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Thursday but remained in the "very poor" category for the fourth consecutive day, aided by stronger surface winds that helped disperse pollutants.

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 305 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 410 -- the highest among all the monitoring stations.

The 24-hour average AQI on Saturday was 268, continuing the worsening trend of readings of 254 and 245 recorded over the two days preceding it. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Advertisement

Ghaziabad, India October 21, 2025: A thick layer of smog envelops the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, part of the Delhi-NCR region, following excessive bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night. The heavy pollution caused breathing difficulties for residents, in Ghaziabad, India, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. (Photo by Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

Of the 38 monitoring stations across the city, 23 recorded "very poor" air quality, while 14 fell under the "poor" category, according to the Sameer app created by the CPCB.

Delhi was the fifth most-polluted city in the country on Thursday, with Bahadurgarh in Haryana bagging the top spot with an AQI of 325.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Dr Randeep Guleria shares key tips to reduce air pollution risks

Forecasts from the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) indicate that Delhi's AQI will likely remain in the "very poor" category till Saturday, after which it may fluctuate between "poor" and "very poor" over the next six days.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(More details to follow…)