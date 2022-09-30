Arvind Kejriwal during his address said, 2 crore people of Delhi have taken many measures to get rid of pollution in association with AAP government.
In order to curb air pollution in the Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan.
We want to work together with Centre, neighbouring towns, Commission for Air Quality Management to curb pollution levels, CM said.
Kejriwal during his address said, 2 crore people of Delhi have taken many measures to get rid of pollution in association with AAP government.
“As a result of this, according to the NCAP report of the Central Government, there has been a lot of improvement in Air Pollution in 2021-22 as compared to 2017-18. PM 10 level has come down by 18.6 percent," he said.
The chief minister said certain steps by the government, including the introduction of an electric vehicle policy in 2020 and 24-hour electricity supply, air-pollution level had declined in the last four years.
Here is the list of the 15-point Winter Action Plan:
1. Announcing the action plan, Kejriwal said the government would spray PUSA bio-decomposer on stubble on around 5,000 acres this year.
2. Anti-dust campaign will start from 6 October. "Wherever there is construction area of more than 5,000 sq feet, they will have to register on the web portal, install anti-smog guns and real time monitor of dust control.
3. "The Delhi government will install 233 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns to curb pollution. The government has also developed a green room comprising nine scientific experts who will monitor the situation," he said during a digital briefing.
4. 80 Road sweeping machines, 150 mobile smog, 521 machines to sprinkle water are being install to stop road pollution.
5. The chief minister said the government, in partnership with IIT-Kanpur, had come up with a supersite at Rouse Avenue to monitor air quality in real time and also make forecasts.
6. He added that the government had formed 611 teams to check garbage burning in the open and would run an anti-dust campaign. The government has also formed teams to enforce the cracker ban.
7. Apart from this, the government is also in the process of making a 20 acres e-waste park where electronic waste collected from the national capital will be processed, he said.
8. The ban on firecrackers has been imposed till January 2023. The CM said, “Production, sell, purchase of crackers would be restricted and over 210 teams would oversee this," he said.
9. Over 3,500 volunteer have registered for Paryavan Mitras. To join Paryavan Mitras for volunteering, give a missed call on 8448441758.
10. To increase green cover, the government had aimed to plant 42 lakh trees. The project to transplant remaining 9 lakh,
11. "We had made a green Delhi app about two years ago. So far, 53,000 complaints have been received. I would encourage you to continue sharing feedback on this," the chief minister said.
12. 13 hotspots have been identified where strict supervision would be carried out.
13. Kejriwal said that 380 teams have been formed for strict enforcement of adherence to Pollution Under Control certificates and ensure that diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years don't operate
14. Kejriwal also spoke about GRAP. Graded Response Action Plan -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation -- will come into from October 1 and environment experts believe advance action this year will lead to lesser incidences of severe pollution.
15. Kejriwal said the Delhi government wanted to work with neighbouring NCR cities, the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution. "I urge the neighbouring cities to provide 24-hour electricity so that diesel generators are not used. Just like in Delhi, piped natural gas is used by industries, other states should also follow it," he said.
