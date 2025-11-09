Delhi air pollution continues to remain in 'red zone' as AQI breaches 400 in several areas

Delhi's air quality continued to remain at a 'severe' level, as the AQI in several parts of the city breached 400. The toxic haze pushed the national capital into the 'red zone,' making it one of the most polluted cities in the country.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, measured at 6 am, stood at 392. On Saturday, the city had recorded 361, making it one of the most polluted cities nationwide. On Friday, the city had recorded an AQI of 322, the highest in the country at the time.