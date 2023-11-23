Delhi air pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai says, 'Restrictions under GRAP 3 to continue till..'
Delhi Minister for Environment Gopal Rai announced that restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan-3 will continue until air quality improves in the city.
As people in the national capital continue to breathe poisonous air amid poor air quality, Delhi Minister for Environment Gopal Rai on Thursday made it clear that restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan-3 (GRAP 3) will continue till the improvement of air quality in the city.