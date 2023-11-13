Amid the national capital surrounded by haze and a severe rise in air pollution levels, with the air quality index jumping over 400 at maximum places after Diwali night, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on 13 November said the government will implement the odd-even vehicle if AQI reaches ‘severe plus’ (450 or above), reported Indian Express.

He even made it clear that till the Commission for Air Quality Management's next meeting, GRAP-IV will continue in New Delhi, adding from 14 November to 14 December, the 'Anti Open Burning' campaign will be in place in Delhi.

Among other things, Rai accused the firecrackers that burst in Delhi on Sunday night for Diwali came from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

While addressing a press conference, he said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "Delhi would not have been suffering had these states implemented the ban on firecrackers and their police did their duty properly.

Best air quality on Diwali day:

On Sunday, the city recorded its best air quality in eight years, with its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 218 at 4 pm. However, the city saw a spike in pollution levels amid low temperatures as firecrackers burst till late Sunday night.

By noon on Monday, the pollution levels neared the 'severe' category (AQI between 400 and 450) in some areas, including Ayanagar (382), Central Road Research Institute (393), and Pusa (391).

Previous years' records after Diwali:

Looking at the data, Delhi recorded an AQI of 312 on Diwali last year, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017, and 431 in 2016, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Flouting Supreme Court ban:

Earlier on 7 November, the Supreme Court said that its order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region.

However, it was flouted in the national capital on Diwali night and it is expected that the AQI level is bound to deteriorate on Tuesday.

