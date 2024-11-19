Delhi air pollution: 6 flights, 28 trains delayed; 10, 12 and DU colleges go online, rise in asthma patients | 10 points

Delhi air pollution: Several schools and colleges will remain shut or function online as the city wakes up to another morning of thick smog, a toxic blend of smog and fog. Meanwhile, several trains and flight services are likely to remain affected on Tuesday due to poor visibility.

Delhi's AQI remained in severe category on Monday with an AQI of 494. Amid worsening air quality, sprinklers are being used in different parts of the city to curb air pollution. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will conduct online classes until November 22, reported ANI.

In Haryana, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, announced that, as per directives from the Director of Secondary Education Haryana and after assessing the Air Quality Index (AQI) situation, all physical classes up to the 12th standard in Gurugram district will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23, 2024, or until further notice.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.

Delhi air pollution: Top 10 points -Flights, trains delay: Due to dense fog over the national capital region over the past few days, around six flights were delayed between Pune and other north Indian cities, including Delhi, reported Times of India on Monday.

-Amid falling temperatures and reduction in visibility due to fog, more trains are expected to be delayed in the coming days, a railway official told TOI. Meanwhile, more than 28 trains were delayed on Monday, reported Indian Express.

-Two main universities in the national capital, Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to conduct classes online until November 22, citing severe pollution.

-In Delhi and NCR, physical classes of all schools will remain shut as the Supreme Court on Monday directed the governments to strictly implement GRAP Stage IV anti-pollution measures. Delhi's AQI remained in the severe category on Monday, December 18.

-The court further ordered the continuation of GRAP Stage IV measures even if the AQI falls below 450 and directed all NCR states and the central government to file compliance affidavits.

-All physical classes will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23 in Gururgam, according to an order by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner. The physical classes will remain suspended from Tuesday till Saturday or until further notice.

-Amid rising air pollution in the city, there has been a significant surge in patients with asthma and other breathing issues.

-Describing the significant rise in air pollution in northern India as a “medical emergency”, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, “North India is choking because of the Modi government's inaction. Stubble burning incidents have escalated in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, while AAP-governed Punjab has registered a decline.”