Delhi Air Pollution: From Anand Vihar to Punjabi Bagh; Top 10 places in NCR with highest AQI
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with an AQI of 395, causing breathing problems for residents and commuters. Urgent steps are being demanded to curb air pollution.
A thick toxic haze or 'smog' continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message