Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with an AQI of 395, causing breathing problems for residents and commuters. Urgent steps are being demanded to curb air pollution.

A thick toxic haze or 'smog' continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 395 after crossing 400 (severe category) over the past few days, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Several residents and commuters in Delhi complained of breathing problems. Hence, they urged the government and the authorities concerned to mobilize steps to curb the runaway air pollution at the earliest.

Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, “This toxic air is giving us breathing problems. The government should mobilize urgent steps to bring us some respite."

Also Read: Live updates on Delhi-NCR AQI “The deteriorating air quality is proving to be a public health hazard. Residents, especially daily commuters, are suffering and the government should act at the earliest," said another resident, Gulab Singh Shukla.

Jayant, a cyclist said, “The air pollution is getting worse and people are literally struggling to breathe. The AQI is deteriorating by the day. The government and all agencies concerned should take note of our problems and announce further steps to curb pollution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, the Supreme Court of India directed the Punjab government to put an end to the practice of stubble burning. The apex court also directed the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning “forthwith".

Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting.

Top 10 places in Delhi with highest AQI 1) Punjabi Bagh: 460

2) Anand Vihar: 452

3) RK Puram: 433

4) Sri Aurobindo Marg: 382

5) Shadipur: 413

6) Airport (T3): 450

7) Mathura Road: 403

8) Delhi University: 376

9) Dhirpur: 458

10) Pusa: 286

