Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday called an urgent meeting to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court observations on the odd-even car rationing scheme in the national capital, which will be enforced from November 13 to November 20.

The high-level meeting, which will be attended by representatives from transport, revenue, and other departments, will convene at 12 noon to implement the Supreme Court's observations, an official said as quoted by PTI.

Introduced in 2016, the odd-even car rationing scheme allows cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. The enforcement next week will mark the fourth time that the Delhi government has used this scheme to address pollution caused by vehicles.

The minister announced the scheme on Monday, amid worsening air quality in the national capital.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as “all optics."

The apex court also directed the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning “forthwith".

Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed that Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category today. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 395 after crossing 400 (severe category) over the past few days, as per SAFAR data.

Several residents and commuters in Delhi complained of breathing problems. Hence, they urged the government and the authorities concerned to mobilize steps to curb the runaway air pollution at the earliest.

However, the capital city may finally be on the cusp of much-needed relief from its hazardous air conditions which were aggravated by the stubble burning in the neighboring states.

The ‘hazardous’ air situation in the national capital also forced the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

