The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region has worsened to the “Very Poor" category are the air quality index (AQI) climbed above 300 in many locations. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai talked about the most affected locations due to the bad air quality and said the government will depute special teams to identify and inspect the local sources of pollution.

"There are 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi. Today, 8 other points including Shadipur, Mandir Marg, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, and Moti Bagh witnessed AQI levels above 300 today due to local reasons. Special teams will be deputed here to identify and inspect local sources of pollution there," Gopal Rai said as per news agency ANI.

The development comes as the Delhi government and other weather-related bodies expect air quality to worsen in the upcoming days. As the AQI levels reached around 250 on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under the GRAP-II, the government took steps like increasing the parking fee (to discourage the use of personal vehicles) and increasing the frequency of public transport- CNG/Electric buses, metros, etc. The government also requested citizens to use public transport more and refrain from taking congested routes. It also prescribed avoiding construction activities during October-November and open burning of solid waste.

Govt cautions vulnerable group

Citing the worsening air quality, the authorities have also released an advisory requesting vulnerable groups like elders and children to stay indoors.

“Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue," the government advisory said.

The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region worsens during the months of October-November due to many climatic factors and because of the stubble burning by farmers in the neighboring Punjab and Haryana. The central and Delhi government has spent years working on the problem, but the issue persists.

