Delhi air pollution: Govt explains why 13 hotspots saw AQI over 300, to depute special teams
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai talked about the most affected locations due to the bad air quality and said the government will depute special teams to identify and inspect the local sources of pollution
The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region has worsened to the “Very Poor" category are the air quality index (AQI) climbed above 300 in many locations. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai talked about the most affected locations due to the bad air quality and said the government will depute special teams to identify and inspect the local sources of pollution.