In the wake of deteriorating winter air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government has made an attempt to encourage public transport and introduced bus service for its employees from 14 destinations to the Secretariat, so they shun their private vehicles, officials said.

The government is also running around 700 additional buses on various routes under 'Paryawaran Sewa' to encourage public transport and minimize air pollution.

The Delhi Transport Corporation launched the special bus service on November 29 from various residential colonies housing the Delhi government officials. These include Gulabi Bagh, Mayur Vihar Phase III, Karkardooma, Timarpur, Hari Nagar and Dwarka to the Secretariat from where the Delhi government functions, a transport official said.

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 320 at 9 am on Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

On Thursday, the city's 24-hour AQI stood at 361 while neighbouring Faridabad (283), Gurugram (287), Noida (304) and Greater Noida (286), too, recorded air quality in the poor category. Ghaziabad, with an AQI of 309, fell in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, earlier today the Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to examine various intervening applications seeking lifting of construction ban and relaxation on industrial restrictions within a week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked Air Quality Commission to decide on lifting on construction ban and relaxing industrial restrictions.

The Court said that it expects that the commission will take a call in one week.

The Court was hearing various intervening applications of various builders, forum, sugar, rice and paper mills etc.

Meanwhile, the Court has asked the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to file affidavits mentioning compliance with the order directing payment of minimum wages to workers during the period of construction ban.

The Air Quality Commission has told the Supreme Court that the Expert Group constituted by them are in the process of finalizing an air quality forecast model in terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioners told the Court that things have become better but he insisted that aspects like stubble burning and Standards for Delhi may have to be revisited.

The apex court is hearing a plea seeking immediate measures to curb pollution in the national capital region.

