Delhi air pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted GRAP 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR region after a dip in pollution levels. However, restrictions under GRAP Stage 1 and Stage 2 would be intensified.

On Thursday, January 16, the CAQM had rolled back GRAP 4 restrictions, stating that GRAP 3 measures would be in place, after Delhi's air quality improved a little. Following a further improvement in air quality levels, the CAQM rolled back GRAP 3 curbs as well.

The relaxation means that BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, which were banned under GRAP 3 and GRAP 4, can now enter Delhi-NCR roads.

Delhi air pollution: What comes under GRAP Stage 1? GRAP Stage 1 curbs mandates the following in Delhi:

1.Periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads.

2.Dust control measures at construction sites.

3.Effective waste management practices.

4.Strict enforcement against polluting vehicles, improved traffic management, and better emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.

5.Bans on open waste burning, restricted use of diesel generators, and prohibition of coal or firewood in eateries.

6.Prompt action on complaints through platforms like the 311 App, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, and other social media channels to address polluting activities.

7. Encouraging offices to implement unified commutes for employees to reduce road traffic.

Delhi air pollution: What comes under GRAP Stage 2? In addition to the measures mentioned under GRAP Stage 1, Stage 2 curbs entails the following:

1. Uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of alternate power generating sets.

2. Enhance vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport.

3. Focused and targeted efforts to reduce air pollution in all identified hotspots.