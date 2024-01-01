The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The GRAP was implemented across Delhi to deal with poor air quality and rising air pollution in the city.

As GRAP-III restrictions were revoked, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas was also lifted. However, "actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented," the CAQM said on Monday.

(This is abreaking story. It will be updated soon)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!