Delhi air pollution: GRAP Stage III revoked, ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles lifted
Delhi air pollution: As GRAP Stage III restrictions were revoked, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas was also lifted.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The GRAP was implemented across Delhi to deal with poor air quality and rising air pollution in the city.
